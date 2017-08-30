Feed My Starving Children hits 2 million

Volunteers will continue to pack at the 5 p.m. shift today, (Aug. 30). Packing started on Monday, Aug. 28.

Tamela Sperr, an event organizer, said the group was determined to reach 2 million meals when packing started this year.

When that goal was reached, volunteers had packed enough meals to feed 5,480 children. Meals were packed in the cafeteria at Morris Area Schools.