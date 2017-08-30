Search
    Feed My Starving Children hits 2 million

    By news@stevenscountytimes.com Today at 4:34 p.m.
    The volunteer group with the fewest volunteers added to all the other packing on Aug. 30 and reached the 2 million mark for Feed My Starving Children in Morris. Volunteers stopped to pray over the milestone box. Rae Yost/Stevens County Times.1 / 2
    Volunteers pack during the Feed My Starving Children event in Morris. Rae Yost/Stevens County Times.2 / 2

    The Feed My Starving Children food packaging event in Morris hit the 2 million meals mark at about 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 30. Volunteers will have packed more than 2 million meals in the past 10 years to feed children around the world.

    Volunteers will continue to pack at the 5 p.m. shift today, (Aug. 30). Packing started on Monday, Aug. 28.

    Tamela Sperr, an event organizer, said the group was determined to reach 2 million meals when packing started this year.

    When that goal was reached, volunteers had packed enough meals to feed 5,480 children. Meals were packed in the cafeteria at Morris Area Schools.

