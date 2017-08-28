Morris council okays dog park pursuit

The Morris City Council on Aug. 22 approved allowing Morris Women of Today and other organizations to pursue a dog park across the county road from Pomme de Terre Park. The area is near the dam on the Pomme de Terre River.

"No money has been allocated this year for it," city manager Blaine Hill said during the Aug. 22 council meeting. "As of now there has been no money requested for next year. (in the budget)."

The council's action allows the organization to raise money and plan for a dog park.

The proposed park would be fenced with two separate areas to divide large dogs from small dogs, Hill said. Leashes would not be required inside the park.

Although the council supports a proposed dog park, members did have questions.

Council member Brian Solvie said while a sign would be posted about dog park rules, what is the city's liability if one dog attacked another. "Not everybody's dog is as welcoming...," Solvie said.

City finance manager Deb Raasch said the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust provided a sign related to liability in the dog park. The provided sign says owners are liable for damage or injury inflicted by their dogs. The sign's rules also require the owners to be in verbal control of dogs and to prevent agressive behavior. The provided sign says owners are liable for damage or injury inflicted by their dogs, is another suggested rule.

The dog park area does have trees, and council member Kim Gullickson asked if any trees would be removed.

Hill said the dog park design could include trees. Some of the trees are ash trees and may need to be removed if emerald ash borer arrives in Morris, he said.

"At one time (the city) talked about a dog park near the (Green River) bike path, but this is a good idea," council member Jeff Miller said.

A dog park near the bike path was rejected because of limited parking, Hill said.

The lack of a suitable location has stalled any discussions of a dog park in the past, Hill said.

Now, after several year of the park board and dog owners discussing a possible dog park, it appears a space has been found, Hill said.

While no city money has been earmarked for the project, Hill did get two quotes on fencing for a dog park. A chain link fence would cost $19,500. If that fence was black-coated, the cost would be $23,100.