Morris man's pool attracts more than swimmers

Davison paused in his conversation to look through a large window to the backyard.

"There are little kids in it now," Davison said of the pool. "Sometimes, there's quite a few."

Davison expected the neighborhood attention when he built a backyard pool this summer. He built the pool for the neighborhood to use. What he wasn't expecting was the national attention he's received since KARE11 TV of the Twin Cities broadcast a story on Davison's pool a few weeks ago.

Davison's story has been shared in newspaper, magazines, on local, regional and national TV news and TV news shows across the U.S.

"It's more than across the country," Davison said. "I just got called from the London Mail..."

Neighbor Rita Meichsner joked that she needs to ask Davison for his autograph because of all of his media attention. Meichsner was among those swimming at the pool on a recent afternoon.

"Whoever we talk to says 'Do you know the judge that built the pool?'" said Joan Donovan who was at the pool along with Meichsner, Meichsner's daughter Liz Meichsner, and grandkids.

Davison isn't sure he's worth all the attention. Individually, the story is not all that spectacular he said.

"This is such a small thing. A neighborhood thing," Davison said. "My theory is, all the news is so bad...," Davison said, news outlets took the opportunity to share some good news.

Davison shrugs off the national and international attention. "I don't place as much importance on this as a lot of people do," Davison said.

He does, however, appreciate that old friends he hasn't heard from in years have taken time to send him cards and letters. "People I haven't seen in years," Davison said. And there are strangers, even local businesses, who have sent him thank yous for building the pool.

Davison built the pool for the neighborhood and for himself. His wife of 66 years, Evelyn, died in 2016. Davison, 94, misses her. The pool provides a different sort of companionship and entertainment.

"There is nothing like a bunch of little kids having fun to keep your spirits up," Davison said.

But building a community pool is not new to Davison. Davison spent his legal career in west central Minnesota. He was a lawyer and a long-time judge. Even after retirement, folks still refer to him as Judge.

About 40 years ago when he and his wife lived in Wheaton, the Davisons and several other families built a private pool for the community. "A dozen or so of us families," Davison said.

"We charged so much per family," Davison said. "We made arrangements for people who couldn't afford it. We did it for several years but then, we saw it wasn't going to pay for itself."

The families planned to close the pool but a group of Wheaton mothers petitioned the city to buy it and operate it, Davison said.

The pool started by Davison and several other families still exists today and has had some renovations over the years.

Now, construction of his backyard pool appears to have helped renew a committee that has been working on building a public outdoor pool in Morris, Davison said.

"They have a committee working on that," Davison said of an outdoor pool. "They told they now they are going to get active again."

Davison has been a supporter of an outdoor public pool in Morris. Although the city has a splash park at Pomme de Terre and an indoor recreation pool at the Regional Fitness Center, a summer outdoor gathering place, particularly for teens, is missing, Davison said.

The visitors to his pool one recent afternoon agreed with the need.

"I'd defnitely support an outdoor pool in Morris," said Liz Meichsner, a visitor to Davison's pool. If neighboring communities can have an outdoor pool, why can't Morris?, Meichsner said.

"We tried a couple of times (it failed)," Rita Meichsner, Liz's mother-in-law, said. She agreed the community could use an outdoor pool.

"We just need a simple pool," Liz Meichsner said.

Davison said he's fine if his pool is a catalyst for more discussion about a public outdoor pool in Morris.

He once rejected the idea of his own outdoor pool. In 1991, he and Evelyn were thinking of building a new house with an outdoor pool across the street from where he lives now. They rejected a pool and a new house because they thought they were too old, Davison said with a laugh. "I had no idea I'd live this long," Davison said.

Although Davison has reached a level of fame for his backyard pool, he remains the guy who still has mail to sort and bills to pay. He pointed to stack of bills on his living room table that needed attention.

But, he was willing to leave those bills for few minutes to walk outside and talk to his pool visitors.