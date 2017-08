The section includes top results from 4-H exhibit categories at the fair.

Click the links to see two video stories from two of this year's 4-H'ers.

http://www.stevenscountytimes.com/video/GMea15Yv

" target="_blank">www.stevenscountytimes.com/video/vJsYxQMB

www.stevenscountytimes.com/video/GMea15Yv