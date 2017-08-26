Things were looking up for eclipse

Gulbrandson had her birthday party on the lawn of the Morris Public Library as part the library's solar eclipse party. Millions of Americans gathered at various spots around the country to watch the historic solar eclipse, including some states where the full eclipse could be seen.

The birthday party guests had what they needed to celebrate, including special solar eclipse viewing glasses approved by the government and handed out by the library. Birthday partiers knew they were taking part in something special beyond Ella's birthday.

"Actually this is my first one," said Mia Gulbrandson, Ella's older sister by a few years. "It only comes out once every 20 years. It won't come again until I'm an adult and married and stuff."

"The moon will cover the sun and it will get really dark out," Mia Gulbrandson said.

"Not for us, we have our glow shoes on," another sister, Avery Gulbrandson, said of the glow-in-the-dark shoes worn by at least two of the three sisters.

A partly cloud sky from about 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. impeded some of the eclipse viewing in Morris but viewers were able to see the phases of the moon passing over the sun.

More than 100 people were on the library lawn to watch the solar eclipse.

"We thought we'd take part in it. It's a good chance to learn together," said Brian Hermann. Hermann and his wife Jennifer and two kids sat on the lawn eating lunch as they watched the eclipse.

"We've talked about how the moon goes between the sun and the earth," Jennifer Hermann said.

Nearby, Abigail Alcantat was with family members and a friend. They were on the lawn, "to see our first eclipse because we've never seen it before," she said. "It's a beautiful thing."

Alcantat's mom Luz Velazquez said it was important for the children to see the eclipse.

Not all the Morris eclipse viewers gathered at the library on Aug. 21. Library director Anne Barber said the library handed out 950 solar eclispe viewing glasses before Aug. 21. She handed out more that day.

The community is fortunate the library promoted the solar eclipse and planned the viewing party, Brian Hermann said. "I'm glad the library does this," he said.