MAES to add fourth first-grade section

School officials have been following the enrollment in first grade since last spring. Five additional students were just signed up to push the enrollment in three sections to classes of 24, 25 and 25, MAES principal Shane Monson said.

The fourth section lowers the individual section sizes to 18, 18, 19 and 19.

After talking about possible first grade options with the first grade teachers and the administration, Monson said the best option for the students is to add the fourth section.

Board member Jen Goodnough said she was in favor of the smaller sections but "the only concern for me is getting the right teacher in there."

School starts on Monday, Sept. 5, and it doesn't give the district much time to find a teacher, Goodnough said.

"First grade is where kids learn to read," superintendent Rick Lahn said. "We're not just going to put anybody in that position."

Lahn said the administration would immediately begin work to find a teacher for that fourth section.

Administrators have already considered several options that include the possibility of moving another teacher to first grade and hiring for that teacher's spot.

"We have internal options," Lahn said. Monson said the district can also open the position to create a pool of candidates.

Board member Kurt Wulf said the district has three sections of sixth grade with enrollment similar to what three sections of first grade would have had. But sixth grade is different, Wulf said. Those students can read and are more independent than third-graders, Wulf said.