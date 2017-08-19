Donnelly News

The summer church schedule for St. John's and Kongsvinger continues on Aug. 23 at Kongsvinger, and Sept. 3 at St. John's.The parish will be leading the community services at 9 a.m. on Aug. 27 at the Donnelly Threshing Bee. Worship on Aug. 20 at St John's will include the parish office oedication. Lunch will be served following worship rather than at 9:15 a.m. The services will be broadcast on KMRS at 11 a.m. on Aug. 20.

Florence Christians of Morris passed away on Aug. 13. Survivors include her daughter Brenda (Jeff) Volker of Morris formerly of Donnelly and their family.

The Donnelly Fire Department will meet at the fire hall at 7 p.m. on Aug. 21.

The 52nd annual Donnelly Threshing Bee will be held on Aug. 25- 27. This year's feature is all things made by Allis; the theme is "yippee it's time for the bee". Advance sale buttons are on sale through Aug. 25. Activities start Friday evening with the community meal, tractor and kids games. For more information you can visit the website: www.donnellythreshingbee.com and/or the new Facebook page. Anyone who wishes to bring items for display, play, sing, do some demonstrations etc. is welcome to do so. I do plan to have my cart on the ground again this year for use by handicapped individuals.

There will be two upcoming work night for the bee at 6:30 p.m. The first one in on Aug. 22. The second one is on Aug. 29. Reminder any help before, during, or after the bee is welcome.