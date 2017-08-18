Ducks on the pond; no swimming, fishing

Stevens County has had several inches of rain in the past week, enough to create some ponds in low spots on streets and parking lots. One Morris business decided to have some fun this week in a parking lot. While the toy ducks appear to be enjoying the water, the pond was posted for no swimming or fishing. Heidi Roiland/Stevens County Times
Stevens County has received several inches of rain in the past week. The rain has created a few unexpected ponds in the area.
A Morris business decided to have some fun with one of those rain ponds.