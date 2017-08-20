Birthday songs for Evink

Evink, who lived in Hancock for many years and now lives at West Wind Villa care center in Morris, had a hymn sing on Aug. 5 for her 85th birthday. The sing was at the Christian Reformed Church's Axis in Hancock.

Evink said she grew up singing hymns. "We had a lot of relatives. When we'd get together we would sing all kinds of different hymns."

Family and friends gathered on Aug. 5 to share in what is a family tradition.

"Grandma has always been a strong encourager of music," Nicole Wenz said.When I was young and when my children were young I remember Grandma rocking her grandchildren and singing Sunday school songs to them like "Jesus Loves You" and the "B-i-b-l-e" and "Zacchaeus."

"She encouraged her grandchildren to sing in school and in church and enjoyed listening to them sing,"" Wenz said.

Evink heard the voices of some of her great-grandhildren sing at her birthday party. Those children sang "Jesus Loves Me" and the "B-i-b-l-e."

Evink made a list of hymns to sing that day that included "How Great Thou Art," "Precious Lord," "Amazing Grace," "It Is Well With My Soul," and others.

"We sang for about an hour," Evink said. "We all sang. The songs, I'm telling you, we're just fantastic."

Evink cherishes the singing of hymns. She hasn't been able to attend church as much since she moved into the care center. And while hymns are still sung in church, Evink said, they need to be heard more often.

"I don't think we do it enough," Evink said of singing hymns.

Wentz said her grandmother also listens to music on a Christian radio station. "So having a hymn sing at her birthday party was a perfect way to honor her on her birthday," Evink said. "Singing all her favorite songs, listening to her great-grandchildren, grandchildren, and children sing to her was very special to her."