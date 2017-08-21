Henriksen is a part-time in Hancock. He will leave his full-time non-law enforcement job in Benson to start as a part-time deputy for Swift County in September. Although the new county job is part-time, Henriksen will work full-time for 12 weeks in training. Henriksen the part-time job in Swift County could lead to a full-time job in that county.

"I'd say we (revisit request) in November," council member Bob Staples said. The council will be doing budget work in November and it makes sense to consider the request then, Staples said.

Mayor Bruce Malo said Henriksen requested additional hours for several reasons including the desire to make up the difference between the loss of full-time hours with his existing job when he takes the part-time Swift County job.

"What would (additional hours) allow you do more of in Hancock?" city clerk Jodi Bedel asked Henriksen.

Henriksen said the additional hours will allow him to be in town more during school hours. "I will still vary the hours but I'd be around more during the day," Henriksen said.

The council wasn't certain the city needed additional hours from its police chief.

"I think it would be nice to have him around here (more) but I'm not sure that there is much need for it," Malo said. "I'm not sure there is enough here to keep him busy. I hope it never gets that bad."

Staples said he agreed with Malo's comments.

"I'm kind of stuck on the hours we have now...," council member Jeff Kisgen said.

"Maybe when school starts," Jeff Flaten said of the appropriateness of adding hours or discussing the addition.

Kisgen asked Henriksen about having additional hours in city maintenance instead.

Henriksen said if the county knows he's working here, he will get law enforcement calls. "I don't want to show up in blue jeans and a badge and go to a domestic call," Henriksen said.

Kisgen said a prior police chief brought a law enforcement T-shirt and pants to work so he could change if needed.

Although uncertain of the need for additional police hours, the council said it did want to continue discussing the request. The best option, the council decided, was to delay any additional discussion and decision until November when Henriksen will have completed the 12 weeks of training with Swift County.