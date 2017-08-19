Officials: Fair has another good ride

Fair board president Steve Storck said the event is one of the most popular ones of the fair. And as fair events go, overall popularity continues to increase, he said.

"Our grandstand show (bull riding) on Friday night was probably one of the biggest grandstand (crowds) we've had," Storck said. "We had a good turnout for the skid steer (Aug. 10)."

Rain caused a dip in attendance at the Aug. 12 tractor and truck pull and on Aug. 13 it forced the rescheduling of the demolition derby, Storck said.

Official attendance numbers for the grandstand events and for the 4-H exhibits weren't available as of Aug. 17 but Storck and Stevens County 4-H coordinator Kirstin Koch were happy with the fair.

"We had 185 (4-H) exhibitors which is about average for us," Koch said. Those 4-H'ers bring more than one item to show at the fair.

"On average last year they brought eight exhibits," Koch said. The number should be similar for this year, she said.

Koch said the exhibit numbers in livestock and non-livestock categories are strong. The numbers tend to fluctate in livestock and this year, goats, horses and sheep were more popular than in past years, Koch said.

A steady number of participants in both livestock and non-livestock exhibits is caused in part by a deliberate effort by the 4-H program, Koch said.

The program strategically targets several exhibit areas during non-fair months, Koch said. Dairy and cupcake decorating were two of the workshop focuses for youth this year, Koch said.

Storck said food stands and vendors said they were pleased by this year's fair attendance. As of Aug. 11, it appeared many food stands were on their way to record years, Storck said. The weather on Aug. 12 and 13 may have prevented record results, he said.

"Overall, we ended up with good numbers," Storck said of the fair crowd.