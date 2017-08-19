Fans travel miles to Morris to pull for friend

Perez and the Alonzos were there with Haarstick.

"This is the second year they've come," Haarstick said of the trio of fans traveling to watch him. "They are true to me."

Haarstick operates Haarstick Repair. Last year he worked on Perez's truck and the two became friends. Perez was already a tractor pull fan and so were the Alonzos.

"We became real good friends," Perez said of Haarstick.

The friendship with Haarstick and the love of tractor pulls has them traveling on weekends.

"(Harstick) will call us to say he's at so and so," Perez said.

Then, "we follow him around," Pedro Alonzo said.

"In Texas, we have these all over," Perez said of tractor and truck pulls. But most of the pulls in Texas aren't associated with fairs. "We don't have fairs likes this. The towns are bigger (in Texas)," said Perez, who lives in Austin, Texas.

Pedro Alonzo lives in Brownsville, Texas, while Greg Alonzo lives in Mission, Texas. Pedro came to Minnesota in the first of March. Perez and Greg came later. Pedro Alonzo has a house in Glyndon, where his daughter and her family live.

Tractor pulls are good entertainment, the men said.

One big attraction is "the noise," Perez said. The tractors and the trucks are modified for pulling. Those modifications make the tractors and trucks louder than the typical farm tractor or truck.

"They are all nice tractors," Greg Alonzo said.

Some of the tractors that pulled on Aug. 11 looked as though they could return to a farm field. Others looked more like dragsters with long front ends with two smaller front tires and regular tractor tires on the rear.

"They are all modified," Pedro Alonzo said.

Haarstick's tractor is called Runnin' Bare. It's a large modified International Farmall. It's a good tractor that has earned Haarstick several second-places finishes recently, the men said.

Tractors used on today's farms may be larger and have more horsepower than many on the tractor pull circuit but they aren't built for pulling, Perez said.

The three fans watch the pulls by each contestant but they are also ready to help Haarstick with mechanic work if needed.

"We help him and (Pedro) helps him because he knows a little about everything," Perez said.

Pedro Alonzo said he'd like to compete in a tractor pull some day, but, "I wouldn't know where to start." "I'd pull the wrong lever...," he said with a laugh.

They may never compete in the pulls but they have fun following Haarstick and watching the competition.

A bonus is the chance to walk through the fairs.

"We like the fair food. And every town is different," Pedro Alonzo said.

The men respect Haarstick's skills as a mechanic and his investment in the competition tractor.

Their friendship with Haarstick and their enjoyment of tractor pulls have led them to see a lot of the state and Upper Midwest, the men said.