Painting for a birthday party in Hancock

Eighteen artists from St. Paul to Glenwood participated in the birthday class taught by watercolor artist Grace Haverty.

"It's a fun way to celebrate a birthday, to spend the day painting," Conroy said. Conroy arranged for her friend Haverty to come and teach interested artists.

Painting with watercolor can require a certain boldness or confidence because the medium is less forgivening then acryllic, for example.

Allison Campbell took the class because she "wanted to try a new" style. "I usually paint in acryllic."

As the lesson progressed, Campbell said she "definitely (was) more comfortable" with watercolor than when the day started. "It's a lot of trial and error," she said.

Haverty was impressed with the work she saw. "They did great. Especially the ones just starting out. They are doing amazingly well," Haverty said. High praise from an artist who has achieved a master status in the Pastel Society of America.

And she learned from those other artists, Haverty said. Some of the artists were experiencing situations she had faced with her painting, Haverty said. It was interesting to see how those other artists handled it, Haverty said.

"She's an excellent teacher," Jillayne Hanson said of Haverty. Some artists are not very good teachers, Hanson said. "I learned a lot (Haverty) meets you where you are at," Hanson said.

"I try to demonstrate," Haverty said of her teaching style. "I show them I am not afraid of making a mistake."

Sandy O'Brien used the class as a practice run before she painted what she'd consider a final piece. "I can make the changes needed to do the next one successfully," O'Brien said."I'm all fired up and ready to paint the big one."

Karen Bell said she, too, was fired up to get better after the class.

Although the artists were pleased with their outcomes, Phyllis Rinckmeyer said she "could be happier" about her painting. But, "I had a very good time."

The artists started painting in the morning. At around 4 p.m. they were ready to wrap up and take their brushes home. Conroy had her painting party and even had some cake during the day.