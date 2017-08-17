Check This Out: Time flies at the library

Our summer kick-off event was the Climb Theatre from the Twin Cities sponsored by the Morris Friends of the Library. We also enjoyed the Viking Library System and Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage Funds sponsored events featuring Dazzling Dave the Yo Yo Master, Brodini, and Ralph Covert from Ralph's World, which was our best attended event of the summer bringing in 141 children and 25 adults!

Here are some more summer numbers for you-- 401 kids attended story times, 33 people participated in book clubs, 15 kids wrote in creative writing workshops, 183 people attended movies, and 133 people participated in Family Fun Nights: Book Making, Outdoor Game Night, Exploring Rocks, Labyrinth Design, Solar Eclipse, Edible Book Contest.

Many people made our success at the library this summer possible. Our UMM summer intern, Katie Anderson, Stevens County 4Hers, Tammy Roth and Mercer and Hank, Chrissy Kolaya, Jenny Nellis, Gary Wahl, Stephen Crabtree, Gordon McIntosh, Tallack Dosdall, Rilee Moultan, Sarah Moultan, Susie Hanson, The Friends of the Library, and all the volunteers that read at story times: Charlie Fowler, Master Gardeners, Julie Miller, Judy Johnston, Amy Berlinger, Miss Morris/Miss Midwest candidates, Windy Roberts, and Riverview Dairy interns —all a big, BIG, thank you.

What's next for us this August? The Solar Eclipse is coming on Aug. 21. The library is hosting a picnic and viewing party on the lawn between 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. that Monday. Our library received eclipse glasses through the Space Science Institute (thanks to the generosity and support of the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, Google, NASA, and Research Corporation). Pick up your free glasses at the desk any time!

Our next adult book club will meet at Bello on Aug. 24 to discuss Sherman Alexie's You Don't Have To Say You Love Me. The Shack, both the book and film, will be discussed in the library community room on Sept. 7 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Up next in September, a Science Fiction book club which features Octavia Butler's Kindred and its graphic novel adaptation.

"He showed me his fantastic library first, and that helped me warm to him a little. A guy with a room like that in his house couldn't be all bad." —Octavia Butler "Mind of My Mind."