Osterrman racing to improve

"My goal is to finish and not wreck the car," Osterman, of rural Cyrus said. Osterman started racing at Viking Speedway in Alexandria. He started midway through the 2016 season. This year, he has been racing since the start of the season. He hasn't participated in every race but he's raced in many more races than last season.

His mom Billie said of her son's racing skills, "It's a successful race if he doesn't wreck the car, is his dad's philosophy."

"I'm finally getting the car tweaked and turned to be competive," Osterman said. He's also feeling more comfortable behind the wheel of a race car.

As of July 22, Osterman was ninth in the standings in the pure stock division. He had 357 points.

The points he's gained come because he has passed other drivers and finished races. Osterman makes no claim to be a great driver but he knows he's better than when he started racing.

His dad Dan and uncle Tim got him started in racing. Tim Osterman had raced for many years. They asked Warren if he was interested in racing a care and he simply said "yes."

But he didn't have the go-kart or motorcycle racing experience that many race car drivers do.

It wasn't the fact that her son would be racing around an oval track of speeds of 55 to 60 mph that made Billie Osterman hesitant to have her son start racing, it was the time commitment and expense. Osterman is in football, track and trapshooting at Hancock High School. Those sports are during racing season.

Expenses and time include the cost of the car, traveling to races and repairs.

"Just to do minor adjustsments it's time, a lot of time," Osterman said.

Although her son was inexperienced when he started and he travels around the track at 55 to 60 mph., she doesn't worry, Billie Osterman said. "There is no use to worry about it," she said.

And while he will make mistakes, Warren is being deliberate in his approach to racing.

It takes some time to learn how to take curves in his car and how to avoid a wreck, Osterman said.

Osterman said his car is sticky on the curves. It pushes out from the curve, "which is dangerous for other drivers."

"I've gotten advice on how to set up the turns better to how to get through turns better," Osterman said.

"I've done some passing but I'm still not as good as a veteran's car or a more experienced driver," Osterman said.

"He is gaining confidence," Billie Osterman said of her son's racing.

"I'm not the greatest driver but I would not be near as good as I am without the advice of other drivers around me," Osterman said.

He's been blessed with advice from veterans such as Corey Storck and Jesse Waldorf. His uncle Tim has provided valuable advice. Their friends, including the Parson Racing sponsor, also provide advice and lend equipment for racing.

"It's more fun when people are helping each other because it makes racing more fun and more competitive," Osterman said.

He chooses to start in the back of the pack for each race. It's allowed him to learn while he gains experience.

Although he may not be a top competitor, Osterman likes the challenge and the fun of racing around the track. He also relishes the knowledge of racing and of cars that's he gained.

"I don't know everything about the car but there are things personally I can do myself to make the car better," Osterman said.

Before he started racing he didn't understand anyone's, including his uncle Tim's, attraction to mechanics. He has construction experience and enjoyed working in his dad's construction business. But now that he's had the chance build a stock car's engine and make repairs, he understands the attraction to mechanics.

Before, "I thought it was the coolest thing because I could build a house," Osterman said. "Now I can fix a car and take care of it."

And he can also drive that same car around an oval track in a race.