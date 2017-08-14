Feed My Starving Children seeks 2 million mark

The goal is to reach 2 million meal with this year's packing. The Feed My Starving Children event is slated for Aug. 28-30 at Morris Area Schools.

Volunteers will need to raise enough money and find enough help to pack about 203,000 meals.

That's a lot of meals but there is reason to be optimistic. Volunteers packed more than 200,000 meals from 2009 to 2014 and more than 185,000 in 2015 and about 194,400 last year.

"The community has responded," said Tamela Sperr, one of the three co-chairwomen for the event. "We've had very generous people. Nobody should ever think they cannot be packing because they can't afford to put money in the pot."

Donations are needed to buy the meal ingredients but volunteers are needed to pack those meals, seal those packages and place labels on the packages. The process requires a human assembly line set up in the school.

Co-chairwoman Robin Smith said packing volunteers include kids and the elderly. The kids may be packing and sealing packages while some elderly volunteers may be placing labels on the packages.

All are working on the common goal of providing meals to children.

Meals have been sent to children in Haiti, the Phillippines, El Salvador, Zambia, Kenya, Belize, Guatemala, Liberia and Nicaragua.

Smith said organizers don't always know where the food will be sent. The destination depends on need and if there is a catostrophe in a particular country, she said.

Sperr said Feed My Starving Children started in 1987. It has a reputation for being very organized and partnering with reputable organizations in various countries. Feed My Starving Children makes sure food gets to the children, she said.

Morris' food-packing event has its origins in the Sperrs' trip to Haiti. Sperr and her husband Don saw firsthand how valuable the food packages are. During a visit to Haiti prior to 2008, they saw the flooding in Haiti. They watched a woman walk through the water carry valuable items including a box of meals from Feed My Starving Children.

The Sperrs also visited an orphanage in Haiti where their two later-to-be-adopted daughters were living. The orphanage did not receive meals from Feed My Starving Children. The Sperrs decided to help. Tamela organized the first Feed My Starving Children event in Morris in 2008.

The goal was to pack 150,000 meals that first year. "We thought how are we every going to raise enough money?" Sperr said. "The Lord provided."

"We came up with 624 volunteers," she said. They packaged 149,688 meals that were shipped to Haiti.

The meals include ingredients with enough nutrition for a child for an entire day, Sperr said.

"I have two kids that ate those meals," Sperr said of her daughters who were adopted in 2011.

Smith credits Sperr's passion for creating and sustaining the event. Sperr said the community response has been very important.

The number of donations and volunteers has grown since 2008. Each two-hour shift from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30 will require about 100 volunteers, Smith said. Some volunteers will work more than one shift.

Packers "leave knowing how many boxes they've packed and how many kids they will feed," Sperr said of each shift.

Packing shifts have included friendly rivalries between groups including athletic teams from the University of Minnesota Morris.

Meals cost between 20 and 25 cents each. "We pack $5,000 to $6,000 dollars of meals each shift," Sperr said. Packers leave knowing "we've accomplished something," she said.

"We feed a lot of kids," Sperr said.

"Which is why we do this," Smith said.

To volunteer or donate, see the local portion of the Feed My Starving Children website or https://give.fmsc.org/Morris or call Candice at the Morris Evangelical Free Church at 32-589-2808 or email her at candice@mefc.net.