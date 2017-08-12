Donnelly News

Upcoming summer service dates for St. John's and Kongsvinger are: Aug. 13 and 23 at Kongsvinger, and Aug. 20 at St. John's.

The Feed My Sarving Children mobile packing event will be on Aug. 28 - 30 at the Morris area Elementary School. For more information call 589-2808

Ginger Hagen of Alberta passed away on Aug. 7. Survivors include her brother-in-law Richard "Dick" (Linda) Hagen of Donnelly.

The bookmobile will be in town from 3:30-3:45 p.m. on Aug. 14 on main street.

The Donnelly Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. on Aug. 14 in the fire hall.

The Donnelly Community Club will meet at 7 p.m. on Aug. 14 at the community hall..

Donnelly Area Youth Club will meet from 4 - 6 p.m. on Aug. 16 at St. John's.

The Donnelly Threshing Bee is Aug. 26th- 27 on the grounds on the south east corner of Donnelly. This year's feature is all thing made by Allis, the theme is "Yippee it's time for the Bee". For more info visit the threshing bee website (donnellythreshingbee.net) and/or the new Facebook page with orange button on it. Advance sale buttons are now on sale in Donnelly and the Dakotah banks in Morris and Chokio

There will be two upcoming work nights for the bee both at 6:30 p.m. The first one is on Aug. 22 to take things out, put fences and other things up, etc. The second is on Aug. 29 to take things down and put them away. Reminder any help before, during, or after the bee is welcome.

The Threshing Bee royalty were part of the Flekkefest parade on Aug.6 in Elbow Lake.

The 2017 candidates for Jr. threshing bee queen are Jessalyn Marshall, daughter of Brian and Diane Richardson; Hailey Lesmeister daughter of Casey and Danielle; Kaitlyn Peterson daughter of Mike and Stacey (Volker); Little Miss candidate is Tessa Hennessy, daughter of Lisa and Josh Hennesy.

Brecken Carl Erickson was born on Aug. 8 to Adam and Kate Erickson of Cyrus; grandparents include Mark and Deb Erickson of Donnelly,