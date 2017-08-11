Weather Forecast

    Bull riding, barrel racing, and mutton busting at the fair

    By Brooke Kern on Aug 11, 2017 at 9:21 p.m.
    Kenny Betts opens the bull riding up at the Stevens County Fair grandstands on Friday, Aug. 11. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times1 / 6
    Lance Rottelle holds on tight to his rope during the Dacotah Bank Extreme Bull Riding event held at the Stevens County Fair grandstands Friday night. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times2 / 6
    Bull rider Cody Moore meets with emergency staff for some gauze after being bucked off his bull. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times3 / 6
    McKayla Peterson races her horse to the finish line of the barrel racing event Friday night at the grandstands. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times4 / 6
    Emily Gallmeier races to the finish during the barrel racing action on Friday night. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times5 / 6
    Skyler Tracy mutton busting during the Dacotah Bank Extreme Bull Riding event at the Stevens County Fair Friday, Aug. 11. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times6 / 6

    The Dacotah Bank sponsored Extreme Bull Riding at the Stevens County Fair on Friday, Aug. 11.

    Saturday is highlighted by the 4-H Livestock Auction at 1 p.m. then in the evening, it's the Red River Valley Tractor / Pickup Pull at the grandstands at 6:30 p.m.

    Sunday events include a morning church service and other free entertainment before the Stevens County Fair concludes with the Bank of the West Demo Derby at the grandstands at 6 p.m. Sunday evening.

    Check out Stevens County Times fair coverage here. Also be sure to check out Saturday, Aug. 12's edition of the Stevens County Times for more photos and stories from the first days of the fair.

