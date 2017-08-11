Up, down, round and round
1 / 4
2 / 4
3 / 4
4 / 4
The Stevens County Fair Family Fun Show Carnival opened at 1 p.m. Friday afternoon and several youth took advantage of the little-to-no lines for rides.
Other happenings at the fair this afternoon include Brodini Family Magic shows at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on the free stage, Rhinestone Cowgirls at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Mitch Goudy and Diana Upton-Hill at the Storck Bandshell at 5 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m.
In the grandstands Friday night is the Dacotah Bank Extreme Bull Riding, which starts at 7:30 p.m.
The band Them Pesky Kids is performing at the Met Lounge beer gardens from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.