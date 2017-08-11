Weather Forecast

    Up, down, round and round

    By Brooke Kern Today at 5:47 p.m.
    The scrambler is one of several midway rights at the Stevens County Fair. Enjoying the scrambler Friday afternoon were cousins (from left) Kassidy Larson, Callie Koser, and Kalli Larson. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times1 / 4
    Isaac Nienhaus (left) and Dillion Nelson (right) soar on the swing ride at the Stevens County Fair. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times2 / 4
    Noah Erickson gets bumped during bumper cars Friday afternoon at the Stevens County Fair. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times3 / 4
    Dylan Rose (right) links hands with Davin Rose (left) and other riders of the swing ride at the Stevens County Fair on Friday afternoon. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times4 / 4

    The Stevens County Fair Family Fun Show Carnival opened at 1 p.m. Friday afternoon and several youth took advantage of the little-to-no lines for rides.

    Other happenings at the fair this afternoon include Brodini Family Magic shows at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on the free stage, Rhinestone Cowgirls at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Mitch Goudy and Diana Upton-Hill at the Storck Bandshell at 5 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m.

    In the grandstands Friday night is the Dacotah Bank Extreme Bull Riding, which starts at 7:30 p.m.

    The band Them Pesky Kids is performing at the Met Lounge beer gardens from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

