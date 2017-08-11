Weather Forecast

    4-H dairy and beef shows at the fair

    By Brooke Kern Today at 4:24 p.m.
    Cowan Mortenson (left) and Lindsey Mattson (right) with their prospect bull calf projects at the 4-H Beef Show Friday afternoon. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times1 / 5
    Taryn Picht smiles with her champion dairy calf at the 4-H Dairy Show. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times2 / 5
    Tyler Reese (left) and Kendel Evink (right) show off their prospect calf projects during the 4-H Beef Show Friday afternoon. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times3 / 5
    Nick Milbrandt is the poop scoopin' crew during the 4-H Dairy Show Friday, Aug. 11. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times4 / 5
    Kelly Huot with her Holstein Winter Senior Yearling project at the Stevens County Fair 4-H Dairy Show Friday, Aug. 11 in Morris. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times5 / 5

    The 4-H judging concluded Friday, Aug. 11 at the Stevens County Fair with the 4-H Dairy Show followed by the 4-H Beef Show Friday afternoon. The 4-H Round Robin will be held Saturday, Aug. 12 at 9 a.m. It will be followed by the 4-H Livestock Auction at 1 p.m.

    Wiley Fanta makes some final trims before showing his heifer at the 4-H Beef Show. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times

    Mulciber Glassblowing was making a bowl early this afternoon. His stand is located near the commerical building and horse barn and he'll be out all day through Saturday, Aug. 12.

    Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times

    Later this evening is the Dacotah Bank Extreme Bull Riding at 7:30 p.m. at the grandstands.

