4-H dairy and beef shows at the fair

The 4-H judging concluded Friday, Aug. 11 at the Stevens County Fair with the 4-H Dairy Show followed by the 4-H Beef Show Friday afternoon. The 4-H Round Robin will be held Saturday, Aug. 12 at 9 a.m. It will be followed by the 4-H Livestock Auction at 1 p.m.
Mulciber Glassblowing was making a bowl early this afternoon. His stand is located near the commerical building and horse barn and he'll be out all day through Saturday, Aug. 12.
Later this evening is the Dacotah Bank Extreme Bull Riding at 7:30 p.m. at the grandstands.