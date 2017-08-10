Enduro takes center stage at Stevens County Fair
The enduro races were held at the Stevens County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 10. It concluded a busy day at the fairgrounds.
Friday's schedule includes 4-H judging the swine, dairy and beef shows. Food stands open at 10 a.m. Commercial booths open at noon. Dacotah Bank extreme bull riding takes center stage Friday night at the grandstands.
Keep updated on everything Stevens County Fair here and be sure to check out Saturday, Aug. 12's edition of the Stevens County Times.