Weather Forecast

Close

    Honey, I shrunk the farm?

    By Brooke Kern Today at 4:54 p.m.
    Jimmy and Jerry DeKam's 1/25th scale model farm is on display at the Stevens County Fair's commercial building at the Lee Community Center. The model farm features over 70 pieces of farm equipment. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times1 / 4
    The DeKam's model farm at the Stevens County Fair in Morris. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times 2 / 4
    Fair goers can check out Erickson's Petting Zoo on the backside of the food vendors near the commercial building at the Stevens County Fair fairgrounds. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times3 / 4
    4-H judging has gone on throughout the day on Thursday, Aug. 10 at the Stevens County Fair. The 4-H judging concludes for the day with the sheep show at 6 p.m. Thursday evening. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times4 / 4

    The commerical building of the Stevens County Fair opens up at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 and one of the first things you'll see if you walk in the Lee Community Center fair entrance is a 1/25th scale model farm display built from scratch by Jimmy and Jerry DeKam of Ruthton. The model farm displays more than 70 pieces of farm equipment, including trailers, combines, elevators, wagons, and tractors.

    Read a story the Worthington Globe did on the brothers when they were at the Pipestone County Fair last week here.

    Other happenings this afternoon include the Hillbilly Silly Science show and 4-H goat judging. The Kiwanis Talent Show winners performa at the Storck Bandshell at 5:30 p.m. and the 4-H Sheep Show and judging begins at 6 p.m. A few midway rides are open and running, but Family Fun Show Carnival Wristband Night starts at 6 p.m. tonight. Also happenining this evening is the ValuFord and Chrysler Enduro race at 7 p.m. at the fairground grandstands.

    For a full list of Stevens County Fair coverage, click here. Also, be sure to grab the Saturday, Aug. 12 edition of the Stevens County Times for more stories and photos from the first days of the fair.

    Explore related topics:NewslocalStevens CountyStevens County FairSCFairLee Community CenterJimmy and Jerry DeKamdekamminiature farm
    Brooke Kern

    All photo inquiries to bkern@morrissuntribune.com or photos@morrissuntribune.com.

    Make sure to keep updated on all things sports on our social media pages.

    Facebook: Morris Sun Tribune

    Twitter: @SunTribSports

    IG: @SunTribSports

    bkern@stevenscountytimes.com
    Advertisement
    randomness