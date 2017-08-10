Wednesday morning at the fair

The rabbit judging started at 8 a.m. Work at also started in the 4-H food stand as it opens today for its first day at the fair.

The fair continues on Aug. 10 with the Brodini Family Magic Show at 10:30 a.m. as well as livestock shows and other entertainment throughout the afternoon. Food stands open at 10 a.m. as well as the 4-H exhibit building. The livestock barns open at 11 a.m.