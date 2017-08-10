Weather Forecast

    Wednesday morning at the fair

    By news@stevenscountytimes.com Today at 10:15 a.m.
    Vicky Dosdall makes soup on the morning of Aug. 10 inside the 4-H food stand at the Stevens County Fair. Rae Yost/Stevens County Times1 / 2
    The rabbits were judged on the morning of Aug. 10 at the Stevens County Fair in Morris. The fair continues through Aug. 13. Rae Yost/Stevens County Times2 / 2

    Activity started this morning, Aug. 10, at the Stevens County Fair in Morris.

    The rabbit judging started at 8 a.m. Work at also started in the 4-H food stand as it opens today for its first day at the fair.

    The fair continues on Aug. 10 with the Brodini Family Magic Show at 10:30 a.m. as well as livestock shows and other entertainment throughout the afternoon. Food stands open at 10 a.m. as well as the 4-H exhibit building. The livestock barns open at 11 a.m.

