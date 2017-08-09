Search
    Fair: Lawn mower demos at grand stands

    By Brooke Kern on Aug 9, 2017 at 8:56 p.m.
    Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times1 / 3
    Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times2 / 3
    Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times3 / 3

    The lawnmower demolition derby was held at the grand stands prior to the skid steer race at the Stevens County Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 9. Check back later this week for more photos and a story on the action right here at www.stevenscountytimes.com.

    Also be sure to check out this Saturday, Aug. 12's print edition of the Stevens County Times for more photos and stories from the Stevens County Fair.

    Thursday's fair schedule includes several 4-H judging events and it's also Day Care Day at the fair from 9-11 a.m. In the grand stands tomorrow night is the Valu Ford and Chrysler Enduro race at 7 p.m. See full list of events below.

    Stevens County Fair schedule for Thursday, Aug. 10

    Brooke Kern

    All photo inquiries to bkern@morrissuntribune.com or photos@morrissuntribune.com.

    bkern@stevenscountytimes.com
