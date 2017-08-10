Pay It Forward honors Picht (with video)

Pay it Forward is a group of Morris area businesses that acknowledge people who have contributed to the community through volunteer efforts. Recipients are nominated for selection. Picht, a recent graduate of Morris Area High School, received his award Aug. 8 during the community supper at the Stevens County Fair.

Picht is a volunteer that prefers no attention at all, Natasha Mortenson, of Riverview, said in her nomination.

"Through work at Riverview he has taken his personal time to help with projects to promote agriculture in the Morris community, multiple counties and our state," Mortenson said. "When we have events at Riverview, he could just hang out and enjoy the event, but he is always looking for ways he can help."

Picht has been very active at Morris Area High School including taking leadership roles in the FFA chapter, helping with food drop events and student council.

MAHS teacher Peg Rinkenberger said in her nomination that Picht also helps with technology in the school. He's helped teachers with computer issues, helped set up computer labs and with other technology issues, Rinkenberger said.

"In my mind, Teague Picht is one of the most deserving individuals of the Pay It Forward award as he has put so many others' needs in front of his own on so many occassions," Nick Milbrandt, MAHS agriculture instructor and FFA advisor, said in his nomination.

Picht is responsible, goes beyond what is asked when he helps, often volunteers without being asked and is willing to help find solutions to problems, those who nominated him said.

For a person who doesn't like a lot of attention, Picht said it was "kind of amazing to hear" what others thought of him and of what they believed he had accomplished.

Picht said he enjoys helping others. He is still a teenager and he plans to continue to volunteer throughout this life.