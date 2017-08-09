Fair time: Open class entries; cleaning beef; community meal

People and kids brought vegetables, crafts, artwork and other items for the open class category.

It was also the day of the open class beef show. Participantes in the beef show spent part of the morning cleaning and preparing their beef for the show.

Today's other activities include the Rhinestone Girls at 5, 6:30 and 8 p.m. and the skid steer rodeo and lawnmore demo in the grandstands at 7:30 p.m.

A community meal was served, Tuesday, Aug. 8. Guests bought a button for $8 which included a meal and the chance to win prizes.