Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Fair time: Open class entries; cleaning beef; community meal

    By news@stevenscountytimes.com Today at 1:58 p.m.
    Wednesday, Aug. 9, was open class entry day at the Stevens County Fair in Morris. Rae Yost/Stevens County Times1 / 3
    Hodges 4-H club member Gideon Joos washed his steer on the morning of Aug. 9 to prepare it for the afternoon open beef show at the Stevens County Fair. Rae Yost/Stevens County Times2 / 3
    The Stevens County Fair sponsored a community meal Tuesday night, Aug. 8 in the Lee Community Center. Guests bought a button for the meal and a chance to win prizes. Brooke Kern/Stevens County Times3 / 3

    Wednesday, Aug. 9, was open class entry day at the Stevens County Fair in Morris.

    People and kids brought vegetables, crafts, artwork and other items for the open class category.

    It was also the day of the open class beef show. Participantes in the beef show spent part of the morning cleaning and preparing their beef for the show.

    Today's other activities include the Rhinestone Girls at 5, 6:30 and 8 p.m. and the skid steer rodeo and lawnmore demo in the grandstands at 7:30 p.m.

    A community meal was served, Tuesday, Aug. 8. Guests bought a button for $8 which included a meal and the chance to win prizes.

    Explore related topics:NewslocalStevens County Faircounty fairStevens County 4-HMorrisskid steer rodeo
    Advertisement