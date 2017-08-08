Fair entertainment includes engines, mud

The popular enduro racing returns for Thursday, Aug. 10, but the fair has also added a few new engine revving events for the grandstand entertainment.

The fair's first skid steer challenge competition is set for 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9. The event also includes a lawmower demolition.

The skid steer challenge will feature local participants, fair board member Steve Storck said. Participants are allowed to bring their own skid steer. Participants will compete in a variety of challenges to test their skills on the equipment.

Storck said the fair board got the idea from other fairs which had skid steer challenges.

The participants in Saturday, Aug. 12th's Red River Valley Tractor and Pickup pull will come from outside the surrounding area, Storck said.

"We will have pullers all the way from Canada," Storck said. The tractors won't be the kind folks see in the field nor will they be the collector-style tractors, he said.

These will be souped up tractors. So will most of the pickups, he said.

The pull does have a class for more of a street stock truck but most pickups will arrive in Morris on a trailer and not under their own power, Storck said.

The skid steer and lawnmower demolition and the tractor and pickup pull were added because the fair needs to keep the grandstand entertainment fresh, Storck said.

"Seems like people like the mud, noise and excitement...," Storck said. He believes those two new events will deliver both.

The Friday, Aug. 11, entertainment is still western-based but it's extreme bull riding and not a full rodeo. The bull riding will also include barrel racing and mutton busting. The bull riding starts at 7:30 p.m.

The fair has had a partner for a popular rodeo for several years but that partner had a rodeo event in his hometown. The fair board understood the situation and scheduled bull riding instead, Storck said.

The demolition derby returns at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13.

Attendance at the grandstand events has been growing steadily over the past few years, Storck said.

"We've been running out of room," Storck said of prior years. The fair board has added two sets of bleachers to accomodate the increased attendance, he said.

The fair starts Tuesday, Aug. 8 with a 5 p.m. community meal. Tonic Sol-fa returns for a 7:30 p.m. concert in the grandstands.