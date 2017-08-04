Grocer association selects Martin as 2017 Outstanding Grocer

Martin was nominated by his peers in the grocer industry in Minnesota, said Jamie Pfuhl, president of the Minnesota Grocer's Association.

Those who are nominated and are selected as outstanding grocer are successful in business and are strong community partners.

"I think those two go hand in hand," Pfuhl said of strong in business and strong community partners.

Martin has been a member of the Morris Kiwanis for 25 years, is active in his church, works with the local Sportsmen Club and Pheasants Forever and serves on the board of Stevens Community Medical Center. His store is also the site of numerous brat and hot dog feeds that raise money for many local organizations.

Pfuhl said Martin is also active in the Minnesota Grocer's Association. The MGA has more than 100 members serving 1,100 locations in the state.

Martin is a role model for his peers and his entrepreneurial spirit makes exemplifies what it means to be a grocer, a news release from the MGA said.

Martin grew up in the grocery business as his parents owned Willie's Red Owl. His dad Willie Martin was inducted into the MGA Hall of Fame several years ago.

The release said Martin bought the store from his dad in 1990 and built a new store in 1999. The new store is nearly twice as large as his dad's store was.

Matin and his wife Gina live in Morris and have three sons and one grandchild.