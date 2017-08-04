Johnson and Hoffman will replace Rob Cushman who resigned on Aug. 3 to accept a similar position at Occidental College in Los Angeles, Califorinia.

Hoffmann has served as the Cougars defensive and strength/conditioning coordinator for four seasons. Johnson has spent the previous 13 seasons as an assistant coach for the Cougars where he most recently served as the offensive line coach. A UMM news release said the two coaches were key parts of the last two years of rebuilding at the university along with Cushman.

The Cougars were winless in the season before Cushman arrived. The team was 4-7 in his first season and 6-4 last season.