Looking Back

Bishop George Speltz of the St. Cloud Diocese cemented the relics of a saint into the sepulchre of the alter in the chapel at the Villa of St. Francis during a solemn and sacred moment in the consecration of the alter. The ceremony was part of the dedication rites of the new wing of the nursing home. The alter was donated for the chapel by Mrs. William A. Grossman of Hancock and the late Mr. Grossman. Attendance at the dedication was limited to about 100 laymen and clergy because of the size of the chapel. More than 250 people visited the new wing during the open house at the Villa.

Items taken from the Morris Tribune of August 3, 1972

A group of young people left Morris for the Citizenship Seminar Camp sponsored annually by the Stevens County Farm Bureau and held at Inspiration Point Bible Camp near Ashby. Attending from this area are Mark Thielke of Morris, Lynn Myers of Hancock, Maxine Sauder of Hancock, Jane Larson of Donnelly, Harlow Thielke of Hancock, Lois Bouma of Hancock, Diane Bjorlin of Donnelly, Les Staples of Alberta, Mark Benham of Chokio and Wayne Hagen of Cyrus.

Miss Diane Ziegler, new Stevens County home agent, began her new duties in the court house where her office is located. Miss Ziegler, a native of Green Isle, Minnesota, has a bachelor of science degree in home economics with a minor in business administration from Mankato State College. Until recently she was fabric manager for the Singer Company in St. Paul. For the past six weeks she has been an assistant in the Extension office of Murray Ccounty at Slayton.

15 Years Ago

Items taken from the Hancock Record of August 8, 2002

Scores of young people from around the Midwestern United States team up with five theatre professionals to premiere Prairie Fire Children's Theatre's original musical version of the classical tale, "Pinocchio." Samantha Schmidgall, daughter of Bruce and Penny Schmidgall of Hancock will play a spirit in the performance. These performances are the culmination of a two week theatre camp held every year by Prairie Fire Children's Theatre at Roosevelt Hall in Barrett.

There will be a "Godspeed" service for Rev. Dick Mark at First Congregational Church honoring Rev. Mark's four years of ministry in this community. He has accepted a position as Community Ed Director in the Pequot Lakes school system.

The Hancock School will have two exchange students this school year. The host families will be Charles and Deb Hacker and Bruce and Irene Anderson. The Hackers will be hosting Kirstine Daugboerg from Sweden. The Anderson's will be hosting Marilia Viana Freitas from Fortaleza, Brazil. Both exchange students will be arriving soon and will be ready to begin school here on Sept. 3.

Minnesota Mat Refinishing has had another busy summer of work, covering a seven-state area: Minnesota, Alaska, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa. The summer got started on two fronts, Spencer Yohe, Adam Steege and Scott Haugen spent 17 days in Alaska doing work at four sites, five mats, both sides, in the Anchorage, Houston, Chugiak and Fairbanks area. The crew was hosted by Perry and Cathy Duffy in Anchorage, Alaska, for ten of those days. "After averaging 2500 miles a week the past month, I'm ready for school, junior high football and Green Bay Packer games," Yohe said. The Caledonia native Yohe is proud to note that his firm sold Calendonia High School a new mat and new wall room padding. Plus there was a big project for MSU-Moorhead.

15 Years Ago

Items taken from the Morris Sun Tribune of August 8, 2002

Peggy Horning, a master of the homemaking arts, shows the fruits of her garden and kitchen every year at the fair: cut flowers, fresh vegetables, canned goods, jellies and jams, cakes, cookies, breads and more. Horning, who farms with her husband, Wally, in Eldorado Township, enters both Open Class and Homemakers shows. Horning has been exhibiting at the Stevens County Fair since she was a girl growing up on a farm near Cyrus.

Tax increment districts in Morris generated more than $186,000 in new property taxes last year. Revenues from eight TIF districts within the Morris city limits quadrupled after development, according to a report to the Stevens County Board of Commissioners. The additional tax money is used to reimburse the developer for public improvements to the property, such as sewers, curb and gutter, and sidewalks.

Mark Holslin had quite a birthday treat at the trap range, shooting a 50 straight and a couple of 24's for the week. So out of 100 birds, he only missed two. Eric Gibson was also on a roll along with DeWayne Greiner, both shooting a 24 and a 23. Russ Hoyer smiled when shooting his 24.