Displaying their colors on Horticulture Night

Meg Yarnall and Greg Weiler live about a mile from the West Central Research and Outreach Center's Horticulture Garden in rural Morris.

"We come here quite often in the spring, summer and fall," Weiler said.

"We try to get here daily," Yarnall said.

They came to the annual event at the garden on July 27 to learn from experts who shared about plant and flower care and related information.

And for the pork chops on a stick, Weiler said.

The annual WCROC Horticulture Night brought about 1,500 visitors to the see the flowers, plants and landscapes of the garden, said Esther Jordan, communications specialist with WCROC. The main garden has gardens within the garden that feature different flowers and landscapes.

Some visitors, such as Yarnall and Weiler visit the garden often. For others, Horticulture Night was their first time in the garden.

Jewel Engstrom of Waconia works at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chanhassen. Engstrom was at the garden for the first time on July 27.

"There is a group of us...," Engstrom said. The group came to learn more about the flowers.

The garden features at least 500 varieties of annual flowers.

"It's a lot to take in," Engstrom said of what she had heard and seen so far during her visit.

Engstrom sat on one of the garden benches near some hanging baskets of flowers.

"All the hanging baskets are just spectacular," Engstrom said.

Marie Clough Nelsen, master gardener, was taking photos of a garden.

This was also her first visit to the horticulture garden. "I like gardens and this sounded like something kind of fun to do," Clough Nelsen, of Kandiohyi, said.

Two other first-time visitors were Mary Moore and Ellen Moore of Montevideo.

"I think it's terrific research for us, for anybody who wants to grow...," Ellen Moore said.

"It's an inspiration to see all the beautiful flowers," Mary Moore said.

The WCROC Horticulture serves as a research garden for seed and plant companies around the globe. WCROC staff, including horticulturists, care for the flowers and collect data on them.

Visitors could vote on their favorite annual flowers that night.

The winner was Dianthus Rockin' Red, following closely by Helianthus Suntastic

Bicolor Pink.