Donnelly News

The summer schedule for St. John's and Kongsvinger continues with services on Aug. 6 at St. John's; Aug. 9 and 13, at Kongsvinger.

Trinity of Alberta's sweet corn feed is 7 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 6. at the new church.

Allen Olson of Donnelly passed away on July 27. Local Survivors include his wife Joyce (Jacobson) of Donnelly.

The bookmobile will be in town from 3:30-3:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, on Main Street.

The Donnelly Fire Department the firemen will meet at 7 p.m. on Aug. 14 at the fire hall.

The Donnelly Community Club will meet at 7 p.m. on Aug. 14 at the community hall.

The Donnelly City Councill will meet at 4 p.m. on Aug. 5 in the council chambers in the Donnelly hall.

The Rendsville 4-H club meets at St. John's at 7 p.m. on Aug. 7 at St. John's.

Herman red hats will be meeting at 11 a.m. on Aug. 7 at the Furious Farmers Restaurant in Elbow Lake.

The Donnellly Threshing Bee posters are here. Pick one up at McCollar Jewelry. The buttons are also here, and can be purchased at most Donnelly business, or the Dakotah banks in Chokio and Morris. The toy tractors for the raffle can been seen at the Donnelly Co-op. For more information, visit the website: www.donnellythreshingbee.com and/or the new Facebook page. Reminder any help before, during, or after the bee is welcome. Those who want to help should let me or one of the officers know. Anyone who wishes to bring items for display, play, sing, do some demonstrations etc. are welcome to do so.

Activities begin on Friday evening this year with a community supper starting a 5 p.m. with tractor and kids games to follow. The weekend will have lots of activities.

The Threshing Bee Royalty was part of the Watterma parade and queen coronation on July 30 in Glenwood. The 2017-2018 royalty candidates will be introduced at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 7 at the hall.