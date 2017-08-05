County to repair CSAH 8 rail crossing in Hancock

"Jon (Maras, engineering technician) has been working really hard on that with the railroad," Larson said. "We've been working with Riley Brothers to tear out the old pavement and replace it as soon as we can."

The county wants the crossing to be closed for only a short time during the repair, Larson said.

Commissioners approved the project which Larson said should be done within a $30,000 budget. The money would come from a municipal state aid fund for such projects, he said.

"(The crossing) is very rough," Larson said.

"I see a lot of vehicles going around different parts of the tracks," Hancock city clerk Jodi Bedel said of the crossing.