Ophoven joins Morris Police Department (with video)

Morris Police Chief Ross Tiegs said at the Aug. 8 Morris City Council meeting that Ophoven's dad Jerry is a past member of the Morris Police Department. Jerry Ophoven was an officer in the 1980s before he left to join the Hopkins Police Department, Tiegs said.

John Ophoven's grandmother Jan Trumble lives in Morris, Tiegs said.

John Ophoven worked as transport deputy for Polk County in Crookston for three years, Tiegs said.

The new officer was sworn in at the council meeting.