    Franken announces resignation from U.S. Senate

    By Don Davis Today at 10:35 a.m.

    Watch below at 10:45 a.m. for Senator Franken's announcement from the Senate floor.

    Don Davis
    Don Davis has been the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau chief since 2001, covering state government and politics for two dozen newspapers in the state. Don also blogs at Capital Chatter on Areavoices.
    ddavis@forumcomm.com
