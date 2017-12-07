Skip to main content
Login
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
Stevens County Times
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
RFC board names Richardson interim manager
Evidence suggests bodies found in Fergus Falls home are recently divorced couple
Franken announces resignation from U.S. Senate
UPDATE: Man died of natural causes on U of M campus
Meeting their match: Mentor, mentee like the time together
More Topics
local
region
education
government
outdoors
sports
Headlines
Sports Schedule for Thursday, Dec. 7
Timberwolves hold off Griffin-less Clippers for 113-107 win
Hockey: WDC powers past Storm
Gymnastics: Otters defeat Tigers in Morris
Basketball: Tigers suffer first loss to No.1 Streeters
More Topics
amateur
college
Hancock Owls
Morris/C-A Tigers
prep
UM-Morris Cougars
obituaries
Headlines
Lila Watson
Raymond "Ray" Hoberg Sr.
Esther Thompson
Richard William Burkey
Linda Jean (Eger) Lindor
opinion
Headlines
Stevens County Times Editorial: T-shirt offensive
Commentary: 'Honor our Old Glory'
Letter to the editor: Vote yes for children on Nov. 7
Letter to the editor: Support the Morris Area Schools referendum
Ghosts in Stevens County? Editor's column
More Topics
local commentary
editorials
letters
cartoons
milestones
Headlines
Kassidee Florine Staples
Zackary James Krosch
Landon Lawrence Greiner
Open Houses
Open Houses
More Topics
anniversaries
birthdays
engagements
new arrivals
weddings
other celebrations
farm
Headlines
WCROC Features from the Farm
Riverview plans fifth large dairy west of Willmar
Features from the Farm: News from the West Central Research and Outreach Center
Nov. 15 meeting on Farm Rental Agreements in Alexandria
Holloway farmer named American Star Farmer by National FFA
More Topics
agriculture
usda
extension
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
Franken announces resignation from U.S. Senate
By
Don Davis
Today at 10:35 a.m.
Watch below at 10:45 a.m. for Senator Franken's announcement from the Senate floor.
</div><div id='second-mobile-ad' class='mobile-ad'> <script type='text/javascript'> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('second-mobile-ad'); }); </script> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> // Google Consumer Survey (function () { var ARTICLE_URL = window.location.href; var CONTENT_ID = 'everything'; document.write( '<scr' + 'ipt ' + 'src="//survey.g.doubleclick.net/survey?site=_tgwbdisy4juiaw4wzcm2tgyukq' + '&url=' + encodeURIComponent(ARTICLE_URL) + (CONTENT_ID ? '&cid=' + encodeURIComponent(CONTENT_ID) : '') + '&random=' + (new Date).getTime() + '" type="text/javascript">' + '\x3C/scr' + 'ipt>'); })(); </script> <div class='p402_premium'><div class='node-body'><p><em><strong>The announcement will be carried on all Forum Communication websites. </strong></em></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">U.S. Sen. Al Franken will address the Senate at 10:45 a.m. Central time today with what many say will be his resignation after sexual misconduct allegations.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Franken's office did not confirm what he will say, only the time the speech will come.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The 66-year-old senator is accused by eight women of inappropriate touching, including trying to force kisses. Most incidents occurred before he became senator in 2009.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Franken apologized for a photo showing his hands above a woman's breasts, and denied some of the incidents happened, but he said he does not remember others.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Franken speech will be carried live on C-SPAN2 on cable television stations and at <a href="http://www.c-span.org">www.c-span.org</a>.</span></p>
Additional Articles Recommended by Stevens County Times
Football: Additional recognition for Hancock duo
Vikings defense steps up in win over Falcons
Hoffmann to lead UM-Morris football program
Additional Articles Recommended by Stevens County Times
Football: Additional recognition for Hancock duo
Vikings defense steps up in win over Falcons
Hoffmann to lead UM-Morris football program
Explore related topics:
News
government and politics
Minnesota
Al Franken
sexual misconduct
Don Davis
Don Davis has been the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau chief since 2001, covering state government and politics for two dozen newspapers in the state. Don also blogs at
Capital Chatter
on Areavoices.
ddavis@forumcomm.com
Advertisement