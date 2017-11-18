MAES students share world knowledge (with video)

"After the first one was correct I thought 'OK, this is not so hard,'" Schmidt said. Schmidt did well as he finished in first place but he also did so while tackling some tougher questions in several rounds.

"The last question...I don't know any states in Japan," Schmidt said.

The final question in the final of the Geography Bee asked about a connection between two of Japan's islands.

Neither Schmidt nor second place winner Keagan Zahl got the correct answer. But, because Schmidt had more correct answers overall, he finished in first place.

Zahl said he didn't know the answer to the final question but, he knows he answered some question incorrectly when he did know the answer.

The correct answer about the one state that shared a Mississippi River as a border with Iowa and Missouri was Illinois but he said Minnesota.

"When I (said) Minnesota, I knew it," Zahl said of tripping on his answer.

Schmidt said he also tripped on answer when he answered a question my naming a state to east when he needed to name a state to the west for the correct answer.

Fellow contestants and students in the audience could be heard sharing the pain of an incorrect answer and the joy of a correct one. Audible sighs and applause were heard throughout the bee.

Zahl said he couldn't let an incorrect answer shake his confidence.

"It was go big or go home. I needed to get the answer (right) or sit in the chairs," Zahl said. "I wanted to stay up here (on stage)."

Dylan Rethamel said he didn't expect to get anything other than a particpation ribbon but he was glad he earned third place. He said he also gained confidence after a correct answer.

All three students are in the fourth grade.

"We've learned a lot of the states, America," Schmidt said of geography studies this year. They learned a lot about the world last year, he said.