Voters approve Morris Area Schools referendum

Voters approved the referendum by a margin of 906 yes votes to 243 no votes for a total of 1,149 votes. The vote tally at the lone election site at Morris Area High School was 782 votes in favor and 233 no votes. Absentee voters cast 124 votes in favor to 10 no votes for a total of 134 absentee votes.

"We're thrilled about the outcome of the election," Morris Area Schools superintendent Rick Lahn said. "We feel so fortunate the community supports educations as well as it does."

The referendum will be used for repairs in locker rooms, to replace cracked and leaking water and sewer pipes and to fix other items in the secondary school. Lahn has described some of the major needed repairs as health and safety issues.

"For sure, it's gratifying," board member and facilities committee member Doug Stahman said of the election result. The approved referendum is an indication of the support he hears for the school, Stahman said.