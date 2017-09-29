Behr inauguration today

The event will be held in Edson Auditorium in the UMM Student Center beginning at 1:30 p.m.

A reception will follow in Oyate Hall.

Behr, a professor of geography and three-time Fulbright Scholar, will be the sixth chancellor at Morris. She earned a baccalaureate degree in anthropology with honors from the University of California, Santa Cruz, and her master's and doctoral degrees from Arizona State University in anthropology and geography, respectively. She was most recently the Provost, Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, and Dean of the College at Birmingham-Southern College in Birmingham, Alabama.

For those unable to attend the ceremony in person, it will be streamed on YouTube, Facebook, and morris.umn.edu.