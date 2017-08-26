UMM trio tackles science of eclipse

The trio from UMM along with seven students and some faculty from St. Catherine's University in the Twin Cities, collected atmospheric data on the two days before the eclipse and on Aug. 21. The group included UMM students Alaina Swanson and Liam Taylor and science professor Gordon McIntosh. The group stayed at an FFA leadership camp center in Aurora, Nebraska, about 60 miles west of Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska was one of the states in which a total eclipse could be seen.

"What we are looking for is the change in the cosmic rays...," McIntosh said. The group wanted to record any impact the solar eclipse would have on cosmic rays.

Cosmic ray ionization affects water droplets, lightning formations and cloud formations. How cosmic rays interact in the atmosphere has practical applications to climate studies and physics in general.

Before and during the eclipse, the group of scientists and students were collecting details of what was happening in the atmosphere.

The group launched seven data colllection balloons to collect information. "We launched two on Saturday, two on Sunday and three on Monday," McIntosh.

The Monday, Aug. 21, balloons were launched at 11:35 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 12:35 p.m. as the eclipse progressed. "It takes time to get them up to 60,000 to 90,000 feet...," McIntosh said. The balloons would record data such as pressure, temperature and other aspects.

Several hundred people were staying at the same site as the science group. The preparation of the balloons and necessary equipment drew adults and children who had questions about the process and research, McIntosh said.

"(The crowd) counted down the launch," McIntosh said.

While the launches required preparation, the big work for the UMM trio started after the balloons were in the air. The trio needed to retrieve each balloon.

The main balloons are designed to burst which releases parachutes holding the recording equipment. The parachutes and equipment fall to the ground. The equipment has a GPS system and a siren to help searchers find it.

"We were slogging through a lot of corn fields on Saturday, Sunday and Monday," McIntosh said. "It had been pretty wet down there so, in one field, we had to take off our shoes and wade into the corn field."

Much of the corn is nearly eight feet tall, so the trio couldn't see very far ahead, behind or on their sides. The soybeans are also large enough to cover the parachutes that fell to the ground. The GPS shows the coordinates and a siren helps because the equipment is dificult to see in the fields, McIntosh said.

"We were glad to get them all back," McIntosh said. "The command module we send out with GPS is $4,000 to $5,000 if we had to replace it."

Although the group was focused on its scientific work, the trio did get a chance to absorb the historic environment in Nebraska, especially as it drove around Nebraska to find the balloons.

"On Monday, the day of the eclipse, as we drove through Nebraska, there were people all over the roads, in cemeteries, in parks," McIntosh said. "People were sitting on main street looking at it."

The crowds were "something to see," McIntosh said.

The UMM trio stopped on the side of the road near a cemetery to watch the total eclipse for about 10 to 15 minutes. "We watched the last little bit to totallity," McIntosh said. "Then we went back to look for balloons."

The students at both universities will begin to compile their data and plan to attend the Academy of High Altitude Conference in October. Much of the conference will include presentations from the Aug. 21 eclipse, McIntosh said.

McIntosh already saw scientific collaboration during the eclipse event as students from the two unversities discussed that work, related work and ways to continue cooperation.

"That was very nice to see," McIntosh said.