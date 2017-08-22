Search
    Pursuit ends in Morris

    By news@stevenscountytimes.com Today at 12:10 p.m.
    Law enforcement stopped a pickup in Morris in a pursuit that started in Grant County on Aug. 22. Rae Yost/Stevens County Times

    A vehicle pursuit that started in Grant County ended in Morris at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, Stevens County Sheriff Jason Dingman said.

    The Minnesota State Patrol initiated the pursuit of a pickup with two people, Dingman said. The pursuit involved using stop sticks on Minnesota Highway 9 just north of Morris, the sheriff said. The pickup was eventually stopped on Highway 9 near Dakotah Bank in Morris. The pickup backed into the front end of a law enforcment vehicle, Dingman said.

    At least seven law enforcement vehicles from the Grant County Sheriff's Office, State Patrol, Stevens County Sheriff and Morris Police were involved in the incident.

