Pursuit ends in Morris

The Minnesota State Patrol initiated the pursuit of a pickup with two people, Dingman said. The pursuit involved using stop sticks on Minnesota Highway 9 just north of Morris, the sheriff said. The pickup was eventually stopped on Highway 9 near Dakotah Bank in Morris. The pickup backed into the front end of a law enforcment vehicle, Dingman said.

At least seven law enforcement vehicles from the Grant County Sheriff's Office, State Patrol, Stevens County Sheriff and Morris Police were involved in the incident.