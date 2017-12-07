According to information released by Fergus Falls police:

Officers responded to a report about 10 p.m. Wednesday of a person down and not breathing. Officers arrived at the scene and found two people who were deceased.

Their names were being withheld pending identification by the medical examiner’s office.

Police are not looking for any other individuals involved, and there is not a risk to the public, Fergus Falls police said.

Police have not released the address of the scene to which they were called. However, residents of 1447 Patterson Loop, an apartment building on the campus of the former Fergus Falls Regional Treatment Center, told WDAY-TV that police were investigating in the building Thursday morning. Several law enforcement vehicles, including a BCA vehicle, were seen in the area.

An online address search linked an assistant Otter Tail County attorney, 41-year-old Ryan Cheshire, to an apartment at 1447 Patterson Loop.

Court records show Ryan Cheshire was recently divorced from his wife, Sarah Cheshire, an attorney and partner at Karkela, Hunt & Cheshire in Fergus Falls.

Paul Hunt, a partner in the firm, said Thursday that he could provide no details about the incident under investigation, but he did confirm that Sarah Cheshire had died.

He said those at the law firm were very saddened by news of her death and “troubled” by what they have been hearing regarding the possible circumstances of her death.

The website for Karkela, Hunt & Cheshire said Sarah Cheshire worked in the firm's Fergus Falls and Perham offices. She worked with the Minnesota Judicial Branch for 10 years prior to joining the firm in 2013. The couple had resided in Fergus Falls for 11 years and have three children. She also served as legal advisor for the Fergus Falls Hockey Association.

A call to the Otter Tail County Attorney’s Office seeking information about Ryan Cheshire’s status with that office was not immediately returned.

Ryan Cheshire’s life has been touched by tragedy in the past.

His father, Bob Cheshire, was a U.S. marshal who was killed in the line of duty in 1983 when federal officers tried to arrest Gordon Kahl, an anti-government protester, near Medina, N.D., when Ryan Cheshire was 6.

Ten years later, when Cheshire was 16, his younger brother by one year was killed when he and friends accepted a ride after a high school football game.

None of them knew the man driving had been drinking until moments before the crash that killed Cheshire’s brother.

In a 2006 Forum story, Ryan Cheshire said after his brother’s death he set his sights on a career in law enforcement.

“I’ve been blessed,” he said. “In a lot of ways, it helped me. It gave me a new motivation to go forward and to help to do what’s right.”