The suspect, Austin Boutain, is also suspected of being connected to a homicide in Colorado, police said Tuesday. He has a brother who lives in Alexandria and other family in Minnesota.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, Boutain was allegedly camping with his wife in Red Butte Canyon, which is near the University of Utah campus. About 8:15 p.m. Monday, his wife came to the university and said that her husband had assaulted her. According to University of Utah Police Chief Dale Brophy, as the wife was being treated for an injury, Boutain shot and killed a man during a carjacking at the mouth of the canyon.

The campus was placed on lockdown until 3 a.m. and at least eight different agencies began searching for Boutain.

During a news conference Tuesday morning, authorities stated they had reason to believe Boutain and his wife were also connected to a recent homicide in Colorado, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. His wife was in custody, but at the time authorities were still searching for Boutain.

However, around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Salt Lake City police tweeted, “Suspect in #homicide is in custody.” No other details were immediately available.

Boutain’s brother, Lee, told the New York Daily News that he hadn't heard from his brother for several months, since Boutain skipped parole in Wisconsin.

Austin Boutain is the brother of Hunter Boutain, who was thought to have contracted a brain-eating amoeba organism while swimming in Lake Minnewaska. He died at age 14 on July 9, 2015. It was later determined that Hunter actually died as a result of bacterial meningitis.

On Tuesday morning, the Salt Lake Tribune reported that authorities identified the victim as CheinWei Guo, an international student from China.