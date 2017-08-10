Armed standoff in Appleton results in criminal charges

The overnight standoff ended when William Steven Synowczynski slipped and fell on a staircase, enabling officers to subdue him and take him into custody.

Synowczynski, 36, of Appleton, made an initial appearance Tuesday in Swift County District Court. He is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and fourth-degree assault on a peace officer. Both are felonies.

At around 9:30 p.m. July 26, Appleton police officers responded to reports of a car that had apparently spun out and was stalled crossways in a street. According to court documents, Synowczynski arrived a few minutes later in another car, then balked at a preliminary breath test and fled to his house with an officer in pursuit. As he unlocked and opened the back door, he punched the officer in the throat and then threw him to the ground before barricading himself in the house, the criminal complaint said.

West Central SWAT was brought in to assist with executing a search warrant. Over the next several hours Synowczynski remained locked inside the house. Officers first ordered him to come out. They then deployed chemical agent canisters, which also failed to dislodge him.

Late in the standoff, Synowczynski allegedly was seen at a window, pointing a long gun at the law enforcement officers gathered outside.

The siege finally ended when SWAT members gained entrance to the house. As Synowczynski came down the stairs pointing a gun at them, he fell and officers were able to take him into custody, according to the criminal complaint. The complaint said the gun, a shotgun, was later found to be loaded with a round in the chamber.

Synowczxynski's next court appearance is an omnibus hearing Oct. 11. He is allowed to be released from jail on bail but must have electronic alcohol monitoring in place before his release.