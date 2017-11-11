Community Calendar

STEVENS COUNTY CHILDCARE ASSOCIATION (SCCCA) will meet at the Stevens County Ambulance garage. The association members will participate in mandated CPR and First Aid beginning at 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 15

CARING FOR YOUR TREES from 6 to 7 p.m. at the AgCountry Auditorium at the West Central Research and Outreach Center, 46352 State Hwy 329, Morris. Now is the perfect time to prepare your trees and shrubs for the winter months. Information on tree survival during the winter, reducing winter burn, rabbit management, and when to prune your trees will be discussed. Admission is free, donations appreciated.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16

THURSDAY NITE JAM meets from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. at By-Lo in Hancock. Bring your acoustic instrument and join in or just come and listen. Call Della at 320-287-1414 to check if the group is meeting.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 17

HANCOCK FIRST RESPONDERS SUPPER from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Hancock Comunity Center..

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18

TURKEY BINGO, a fundraiser for the Hancock Students going to DC/NY, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hancock School Gym.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 20

SONS OF NORWAY NORSKFODT LODGE 1-590 will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Morris American Legion. Andrew Sheets will present the program on his recent trip to Norway. The Scandinavian Shop from Alexandria will have items on display. The public is welcome.