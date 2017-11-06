Community Calendar
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9
THURSDAY NITE JAM meets from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. at By-Lo in Hancock. Bring your acoustic instrument and join in or just come and listen. Call Della at 320-287-1414 to check if the group is meeting.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11
VETERANS BREAKFAST: The American Legion will provide breakfast for all Veterans
on from 7 to 9 a.m. at The American Legion Post 29 clubrooms. All Veterans are invited.
MINNEWASKA SINGLES will meet at 7 p.m. for Game Night at the American Legion in Glenwood, 186 Hwy 55. Bring a snack to share. For more information call 320-283-5612.
PUT ON YOUR SUNDAY BEST is the newest exhibit at the Stevens County Historical Museum. The exhibit celebrates 100 years of clothing in Stevens County. The opening reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Museum, 116 West 6th St., Morris.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 13
VETERANS DAY PROGRAM will be held at 2 p.m. at the Morris Area Elementary School. The public is invited to attend.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 15
CARING FOR YOUR TREES from 6 to 7 p.m. at the AgCountry Auditorium at the West Central Research and Outreach Center, 46352 State Hwy 329, Morris. Now is the perfect time to prepare your trees and shrubs for the winter months. Information on tree survival during the winter, reducing winter burn, rabbit management, and when to prune your trees will be discussed. Admission is free, donations appreciated.