Community Calendar

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11

VETERANS BREAKFAST: The American Legion will provide breakfast for all Veterans

on from 7 to 9 a.m. at The American Legion Post 29 clubrooms. All Veterans are invited.

MINNEWASKA SINGLES will meet at 7 p.m. for Game Night at the American Legion in Glenwood, 186 Hwy 55. Bring a snack to share. For more information call 320-283-5612.

PUT ON YOUR SUNDAY BEST is the newest exhibit at the Stevens County Historical Museum. The exhibit celebrates 100 years of clothing in Stevens County. The opening reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Museum, 116 West 6th St., Morris.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 13

VETERANS DAY PROGRAM will be held at 2 p.m. at the Morris Area Elementary School. The public is invited to attend.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 15

CARING FOR YOUR TREES from 6 to 7 p.m. at the AgCountry Auditorium at the West Central Research and Outreach Center, 46352 State Hwy 329, Morris. Now is the perfect time to prepare your trees and shrubs for the winter months. Information on tree survival during the winter, reducing winter burn, rabbit management, and when to prune your trees will be discussed. Admission is free, donations appreciated.