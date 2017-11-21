"Steve has a strong track record of success in the food industry, especially given his tenure at Jennie-O Turkey Store," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer of Hormel Foods, in a press release announcing the leadership changes.

Lykken, who will also become a senior vice president for Hormel, began with Hormel in 1992, in the grocery products segment and eventually leading trade management and marketing for Hormel. In 2003 he was named the senior vice president of the retail division of Jennie-O. Lykken was then appointed chief operating officer of Applegate, a Hormel company, in 2015 and then taking over as president in 2016.

"He is a proven leader with expertise that encompasses all facets of the turkey business from supply chain to sales and marketing. I look forward to Steve bringing this expertise back to Jennie-O Turkey Store as he focuses on delivering against our key results," said Snee.

Leitch's move to his new position is part of Hormel's plan to make its supply chain a strategic competitive advantage, while continuing to deliver sustainable long-term growth. In his new position Leitch will lead Hormel Foods procurement, manufacturing, logistics, research and development and quality management. The company will also align its pork procurement and all plant operations for refrigerated foods and grocery products into one group.

"The alignment of our supply chain from procurement to shipment has never been more important. We are focused on optimizing our supply chain in order to create an efficient, enterprise-wide structure that will keep pace with the growing needs of our business," Snee said.

Leitch has over 35 years experiences in the food and commodity industries. He joined Jennie-O in 1996 and became the senior vice president of the commodity-and-supply division in 2001. Ten years later, in 2011, he was named the general manager before being appointed to president of Jennie-O that same year.

"Glenn's expertise will be invaluable as we find ways to be more strategic, cost effective and agile in preparing to meet the needs of today's changing marketplace," Snee said.