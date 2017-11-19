Harvest conditions increase fuel use (with video)

Wet conditions also changed how farmers handled grain loads in soybean and corn fields, Holleman said.

"They are taking smaller loads, so it's an extra trip, so they don't get stuck in the field," Holleman said.

The Morris Cooperative Association has mostly been delivering fuel to farms but there are times when a delivery required a field trip, said manager Brian Kruize.

"You've got to be careful," Kruize said, because a heavy fuel truck could get stuck in the field.

Kruize did make a recent delivery to a field where he backed into the field approach and the combine drove to the fuel truck.

As of early this week, Kruize and Holleman said farmers were nearly done with harvest and fall field work.

The Morris Cooperative also applies anhydrous ammonia fall fertilizer to local fields.

If conditions were favorable the fertilizer application could be completed in five to seven days, Kruize said earlier this week.

"We usually start that on Oct. 15 as a rule of thumb," Kruize said. "This year we didn't start until 10 days after."

It has "absolutely been start and stop," Kruize said of fall fertilizer application work. "With fall fertilization you want to run from 7 a.m. to midnight to get it in and get it done. We've started late for a couple of mornings and we've quit early because the ground gets too hard."

When the co-op's fertilizer applicators aren't able to work in the fields, some of those employees have been delivering LP fuel to operate grain bin dryers.

The wet fall means farmers need to dry corn in grain bins to reduce the moisture level.

Moisture levels were in the mid to upper 20s in mid-October but several days of good weather dried the corn. Moisture levels dropped to the lower 20s and high teens, Kruize said. "It's stayed at around 19 percent," Kruize said.

Farmers want moisture levels to be at 14.5 to 15 percent before grain is stored or sold, he said. Farmers are happy the moisture levels dropped to the high teens and lower 20s but they know the grain still needs to be dried.

Fortunately, LP is available, unlike a few years ago when the inventory was low and the prices soared, Kruize said.

"We've been able to take care of customers without a hitch," Kruize said.

As the end of November approaches, grain drying and the heating season will overlap but Kruize said the LP inventory still looks good.

Meanwhile farmers will continue to combine corn that remains in the field and do fall tillage.

"I believe everyone will be happy to finish the 2017 harvest," Holleman said. The growing and harvest season have included wet weather, more wet weather, and a little snow.