Harvest continues in Stevens County

"This is it," Rick Charles said after he unloaded a wagon of corn into a semi truck's grain trailer.

"It's a been a long fall," he said. "There's been a little adversity." The adversity included corn downed by storms and wet weather.

Although it was muddy in the last field of corn on Nov. 15, Charles said it was better going in that field compared to a field with downed corn. "We had to (combine that one way)," Charles said. "We'd go down the field and come back and drive back down (the one direction)."

Charles said the farmers got lucky with the recent warm weather. The warm up should allow them to get into a softer, unfrozen field, to do fall tillage, he said.

The yields have been good, Charles said, but the prices remain low. Websites for CHS and Cargill in the area had cash prices for corn around $2.68 to $2.70 on Nov. 15. Prices depended on delivery dates and other factors.

The average price received for corn sold by participating producers declined to $3.42 per bushel in 2016, down from $3.74 the year before, according to a March 28 report by the University of Minnesota Extension Service.