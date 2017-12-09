Individual dies after fall at Benson Power

The police have not released the name of the individual at this time, though the family has been notified. The investigation into the incident is ongoing and the police said further information will be released at a later date.

The news release, which was sent to the Tribune and posted on the Benson Police Department’s Facebook page Friday morning, said at approximately 3:15 p.m. Wednesday the police department, along with the Benson Ambulance, Benson Fire Department and the Swift County Sheriff’s Office, responded to Benson Power, on the report of an individual who had fallen.

Benson Power employees directed the rescue personnel to the site of the injured individual. The individual was given life saving measures and then transported to Swift County Benson Health Services, the release said. The individual did not survive the injuries from the fall and was pronounced dead after efforts to resuscitate the individual did not work.