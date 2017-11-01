Soils lab employee injured in combine accident
An employee of the USDA North Central Soil Conservation Research Lab of Morris was injured in an accident with a combine on Oct. 31, Dr. Jane Johnson, acting research leader of the NCRSL, confirmed on Nov. 1.
The employee had a serious, non-life threatening injury and was working at the Swan Lake research farm, Johnson said.
The farm is about 10 miles northeast of Morris in Swan Lake Township.
Johnson said the incident is being investigated and declined to provide additional information.